OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma Children’s Hospital OU Health received a grant on Monday to go towards the hospital’s Child Life program.

Dunkin’ of Oklahoma City and the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation gave a $30,000 grant to Oklahoma Children’s Hospital OU Health on Monday, December 5.

Dunkin’ presented Oklahoma Children’s Hospital OU Health with $30K. Image courtesy Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation.

According to Oklahoma Children’s Hospital, their Child Life program promotes positive healing and age-appropriate developmental experiences during hospital stays. Child Life specialists assist patients in learning to cope and adjust in circumstances that might feel overwhelming.

“December is the season of giving, and we are excited to kick off the month by awarding almost $3 million to bring joy to kids,” said Misha Goli, local Oklahoma City Dunkin’ franchisee. “We are proud to support our partners and their efforts to make a difference this holiday season.”

Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation presented the grant to celebrate in time for National Joy Day on Wednesday, December 7.