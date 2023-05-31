OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A national chain is preparing to celebrate ‘National Donut Day’ by giving out sweet treats to customers.

Dunkin’ announced that it will be giving out free classic donuts with every beverage purchase on Friday, June 2.

“Friends don’t let friends miss out on free donuts,” said Jill McVicar Nelson, Chief Marketing Officer, Dunkin’. “This June, we’re rallying donut fans nationwide to end donut FOMO for good. So gather your friends, grab your favorite donut on us, and indulge in the sweet delight of National Donut Day!”

Guests can enjoy classic Dunkin’ favorites like Boston Kreme, Glazed, Powdered, Jelly-Filled, and more.

The offer is available all day on National Donut Day at participating Dunkin’ locations.