OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A duplex in Oklahoma City caught on fire overnight.

Oklahoma City Fire Department crews were called to the 2100 block of SW 13th Street at around 4 a.m. Saturday.

Firefighters at the scene of a blaze at an Oklahoma City duplex.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze, which started when an appliance had an electrical shortage.

The duplex had two residents on each side.

There were no injuries, but EMSA medics evaluated one resident who has a pre-existing heart condition.