Duplex fire in southwest Oklahoma City under investigation

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Firefighters are investigating the cause of a duplex fire in southwest Oklahoma City.

Shortly before 1 a.m. on Tuesday, emergency crews were called to a possible duplex fire near S.W. 38th and Pennsylvania Ave.

Officials say two people woke up and smelled smoke in their home and got out safely, while three people on the other side of the duplex also evacuated their home.

Authorities say the fire was contained to the outside of the duplex and the attic, but say the flames didn’t reach the living spaces of the home.

At this point, the cause of the fire is under investigation.