OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR)- Oklahoma City police officer Sgt. Meagan Burke’s family, friends and co-workers said their final goodbyes Thursday afternoon.

A procession began around 2:30 p.m. where hundreds of police followed in line.

That procession led to Southern Hills Baptists Church on N. Penn.

Sgt. Burke’s funeral began at 3:45 p.m. where five fellow police officers spoke on friends’ behalf and shared memories of working alongside her.

Sgt. Meagan Burke. Credit: Oklahoma City Police Department

Each person who spoke explained how apologetic they are for Sgt. Burkes’ family and how they don’t understand how someone so young could be taken away like she was.

“Family is not a word we take lightly and that’s what Meagan was,” said Oklahoma City Police Chief Wade Gourley.

Sgt. Burke was described as an “awesome cop” who had a “special gift for kids.”

“Duty, honor, courage. That’s who Meagan was,” added another officer.

Sgt. Burke was “three Delta 10,” but her commanding lieutenant said no one will have that title again, that it’s reserved for Sgt. Burke.

The OKC Fraternal Chapter of Police has set up a fund for Sgt. Burke’s family to help them financially through this tough time.

Around 12:30 a.m. on Thursday, dispatchers received a call about a head-on crash along I-44 and S.W. 29th St.

When officers arrived at the scene, they realized one of the drivers involved was an Oklahoma City police officer.

“The officer was off-duty in a personal vehicle, just leaving work when the accident happened,” said Capt. Valerie Littlejohn, with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

Sadly, she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sgt. Burke has been a police officer in Oklahoma City since May of 2016.