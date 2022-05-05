EARLSBORO, Okla. (KFOR) – Residents in one Pottawatomie County community are picking up the pieces after they were hit by a devastating tornado on Wednesday.

On Wednesday evening, meteorologists began tracking a severe storm moving through Pottawatomie County.

A tornado touched down in the community of Earlsboro and left a trail of damage in its wake.

As KFOR stormtrackers were following the storm, they could see a lot of tree damage and some damage to homes.

As they got closer into town, they could see more extensive damage to buildings and homes.

When the sun began to rise on Thursday morning, residents and city leaders are getting a better look at the damage.

Portable buildings, shops, homes, and vehicles were damaged or destroyed when the storm moved through the area.