Early morning pursuit ends in Oklahoma River

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities say an early morning pursuit ended with the car crashing into the Oklahoma River.

Around 1 a.m. on Monday morning, Oklahoma City police attempted to pull over a vehicle for a traffic stop near S.E. 29th and High.

Investigators say the license plate came back to a different vehicle.

However, the driver refused to stop and led officers on a chase. When the driver hit the railroad tracks near the Oklahoma River, they lost control.

The driver crashed into the Oklahoma River, but was not injured.

Police were able to get him out of the car and take him into custody.