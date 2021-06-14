Early morning pursuit ends in Oklahoma River

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities say an early morning pursuit ended with the car crashing into the Oklahoma River.

Around 1 a.m. on Monday morning, Oklahoma City police attempted to pull over a vehicle for a traffic stop near S.E. 29th and High.

Investigators say the license plate came back to a different vehicle.

However, the driver refused to stop and led officers on a chase. When the driver hit the railroad tracks near the Oklahoma River, they lost control.

The driver crashed into the Oklahoma River, but was not injured.

Police were able to get him out of the car and take him into custody.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Featured

More Featured Stories

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

Contact In Your Corner Team

Latest News

More News

SCAN ME: KFOR App QR Code

image of QR Code

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Popular

Follow @KFOR on Twitter

Border Report

More Border Report