OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahomans are gearing up for the start of December elections starting Thursday.

Early voting begins Thursday for the December 12th elections. Five counties have elections, according to Oklahoma State Election Board – Canadian, Cleveland, Comanche, Oklahoma, and one precinct in Pottawatomie County.

Early voting will be held Thursday, December 7th and Friday, December 8th from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Legislative seats are on the ballot for some voters.

In Comanche County, a Special General Election is being held to fill the unexpired term for State Senator, District 32.

In Oklahoma County, a Special Primary Election is being held to fill the unexpired term for State Representative, District 39. (Both the Republican and Democratic parties will have primaries.)

According to the Oklahoma State Election Board, voters within the City of Oklahoma City also have a nonpartisan proposition on the ballot. The election affects voters in parts of four counties – Canadian, Cleveland, Oklahoma, and one precinct in Pottawatomie County.

Voters can confirm their eligibility to vote in the election with the OK Voter Portal. (Voters who have a sample ballot available in the OK Voter Portal have an election.) The election list is available on the State Election Board website.

Election Day:

December 12th

Polls are open:

7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

A list of early voting locations is available on the State Election Board website.