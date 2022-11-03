OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – On the first day of early voting in Oklahoma, voters dashed to the polls for their chance to cast a ballot.

“I just said I better come to early voting because I want to be a part of our system,” siad Flor Maxwell, as she left the polls Wednesday evening.

“I [wanted] to get out here early, you know, before the crowds and stuff, and I [didn’t] want to stand in long lines,” added Bessie Bennett right after she cast her ballot.

Wednesday kicked off a four-day window to vote early in person this year: Nov. 2 – Nov. 4 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Nov. 5 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“This is the first time Oklahomans have been able to cast their ballot on a Wednesday before the election thanks to new legislation that was passed in 2021,” said Misha Mohr of the Oklahoma State Election Board.

“What the new legislation did was just simply open up another opportunity for Oklahomans to get out and vote. As you know, some days and times are more convenient than others. And so this just allows Oklahomans to get out cast their ballot,” she continued.

This year’s voter registration numbers may reflect that Oklahoma voters understand what’s at stake, with several federal and state races down the ballot.

According to the State Election Board, nearly 2.3 million Oklahomans are registered to vote ahead of next week’s General Election, which represents a net increase of more than 77,000 voters since January.

Oklahoma’s voter registration statistics

During a time of great concern about election security and voter fraud, Mohr said Oklahoma has a uniform election system, meaning Oklahoma voters cast their ballots the same way in all 77 counties across the state.

“Every single aspect of the election system is guided by those laws,” she added.

The Oklahoma State Election Board recommends that voters check the election board website to confirm early polling locations versus their assigned polling location on Election Day.

You can check your polling location here.