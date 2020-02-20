East Oklahoma County landowner fighting to rezone property to build dance hall

An east Oklahoma County landowner is fighting to rezone his property near Britton and Luther Road with the hopes of building a dance hall.

“I wouldn’t want it in my backyard necessarily,” said D’Anna Parker, who lives nearby.

There is a place to mourn. A place to weep. But Jeremy Tracey thinks the land should be a place to dance.

“It’s a neutral area between Jones and Luther. The closest dance halls around are in Oklahoma City, Midwest City, Stillwater,” said Tracey, the landowner’s son-in-law.

Tracey’s father-in-law Bill Hofegartner purchased the piece of land six years ago with the idea of putting in a dance hall.

“In a quiet place you still need something fun to do,” Tracey said.

But not everyone who lives there feels the same.

We spoke with neighbors nearby, and while none wanted to go on camera, they say they’re concerned with people drinking and driving home from the business.

Some homeowners even took to Facebook to voice their concerns.

One saying in part, “we move out this way to enjoy peace and quiet. That kind of business belongs in the city, not out here.”

Another said, “if any of my family are hurt or killed by some drunk in your boot scooting bar, you will be sued for everything you own.”

But Parker, who lives just up the street from the proposed dance hall says it could be helpful to the area.

“Out where we live, there’s not a lot of job opportunities,” Parker said.

And Tracey says he wants to set the record straight about what a dance hall truly means.

“There’s not going to be any kind of dancing on poles or anything like that, for sure. It’s just going to be a bunch of people out there two-stepping,” Tracey said.

The Oklahoma County Planning Commission will be meeting on Thursday to vote on rezoning the land from agriculture to commercial. That meeting will be at 1:30 at 320 Robert S. Kerr, Room 204.