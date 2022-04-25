UPDATE: Officials say eastbound I-40 was opened around 8:45 a.m. but it remains narrowed to one lane at I-40 Business, west of El Reno.

They say crews are still working to cleanup after a crash.

Drivers can expect delays as the cleanup effort continues throughout the morning.

Original story below:

EL RENO, Okla. (KFOR) – Drivers along I-40 may need to find an alternate route to work on Monday morning.

Officials with the Oklahoma Department of Transportation say all lanes of eastbound I-40 are closed at I-40 Business, west of El Reno, due to a crash.

Eastbound I-40 traffic is being detoured onto I-40 Business at mile marker 119.

Crews believe the closure could last into rush hour.

Drivers should either use an alternate route or expect lengthy delays.