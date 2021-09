OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – All eastbound lanes of Interstate 40 are closed at the Interstate 35/Fort Smith junction following a crash in the Oklahoma City metro area, Saturday evening.

The I-40 East lanes were closed at 5:19 p.m., according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

“Traffic is being diverted onto northbound I-35. Motorists should use alternate route such as I-240,” an OHP news release states.

This is a developing situation.