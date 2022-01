MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Drivers who travel along I-40 each morning may need to find an alternate route to work on Monday.

Around 4 a.m. on Monday, officials with the Oklahoma Department of Transportation announced that eastbound I-40 was narrowed to one lane at Hruskocy Gate due to a crash.

Crews estimate the closure will last through the morning rush hour.

Drivers should find an alternate route, or expect delays in the area.

At this point, the ramps remain open.