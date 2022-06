DEL CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Drivers in Del City may need to find an alternate route to work on Thursday.

Officials with the Oklahoma Department of Transportation say eastbound I-40 will be narrowed to one lane at Sunnylane Rd. from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Thursday for surface repairs.

The I-40 on- and off-ramps will remain open.

Drivers can expect lengthy delays or should use an alternate route to their destination.