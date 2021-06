OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Drivers along eastbound I-40 may need to find an alternate route to their destination on Friday morning.

Officials with the Oklahoma Department of Transportation say eastbound I-40 will be narrowed to one lane and traffic will be intermittently stopped at Scott St. until 11 a.m. on Friday.

Crews will be making surface repairs on the road.

The closure is necessary for driver safety since the work is likely to produce a heavy dust cloud.