Eastbound I-40 to be narrowed for surface repairs

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Drivers in Oklahoma County may need to find an alternate route due to a road closure on Monday morning.

Between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. on Monday, officials with the Oklahoma Department of Transportation say eastbound I-40 will be narrowed to one lane between I-35 at the Fort Smith Junction and Sunnylane Rd. in Del City.

Officials say crews will be performing surface repairs to the roadway as part of an ongoing bridge reconstruction project.

Drivers should expect delays and should be prepared to stop.

Crews suggest using an alternate route like I-240 or U.S. 62/ N.E. 23rd St. to avoid the work zone.