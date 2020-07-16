Eastbound lanes of I-40 near Peebly Rd. reopen after accident

UPDATE: All eastbound lanes have reopened.
OKLAHOMA (KFOR) – An accident involving two semis and a two pickups has closed down all lanes on part of a busy interstate.
Officials say all eastbound lanes of I-40, just east of Peebly Road, were closed just before 4 a.m. Thursday.
One person was taken to the hospital in an unknown condition.
Drivers should find an alternate route as traffic is backed up.
