Eastbound lanes of I-40 near Peebly Rd. reopen after accident

UPDATE: All eastbound lanes have reopened.

OKLAHOMA (KFOR) – An accident involving two semis and a two pickups has closed down all lanes on part of a busy interstate.

Officials say all eastbound lanes of I-40, just east of Peebly Road, were closed just before 4 a.m. Thursday.

One person was taken to the hospital in an unknown condition.

Drivers should find an alternate route as traffic is backed up.

