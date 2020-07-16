Eastbound lanes of I-40 near Peebly Rd. reopen after accident

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

UPDATE: All eastbound lanes have reopened.

OKLAHOMA (KFOR) – An accident involving two semis and a two pickups has closed down all lanes on part of a busy interstate.

Officials say all eastbound lanes of I-40, just east of Peebly Road, were closed just before 4 a.m. Thursday.

One person was taken to the hospital in an unknown condition.

Drivers should find an alternate route as traffic is backed up.

Latest stories:

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC Bureau

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Latest News

More News

Popular

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter