Update: Eastbound I-40 closed near El Reno following crash

EL RENO, Okla. (KFOR) – Drivers in Canadian County may need to find an alternate route to work on Friday following a large wreck.

Around 2 a.m. on Friday, emergency crews were called to an accident along I-40, near El Reno.

Troopers with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol say a cattle hauler rolled over, forcing them to close eastbound and westbound lanes of I-40.

At this point, drivers are being told to find an alternate route.

Officials have not provided a time for when the highway will reopen to traffic.

Shortly before 7 a.m., officials with OHP announced that the westbound lanes are now open, but the eastbound lanes remain closed.