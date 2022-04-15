OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Easter is nearly here and for many that also means enjoying some favorite holiday candies.
According to RetailMeNot, Americans considered these the top five Easter candies:
- Reese’s mini peanut butter eggs: 35% (vs. 26% in 2021)
- Jellybeans: 13% (vs. 24% in 2021)
- Cadbury eggs: 21% (vs. 20% in 2021)
- Chocolate bunnies: 19% (vs. 16% in 2021)
- Peeps: 9% (vs. 14% in 2021)
Along with Easter candy, many also give out Easter baskets full of holiday goodies. The company stated that 79% of Americans plan to purchase candy this year, and as for overall Easter celebrations, people will spend an average of $55.
Easter Celebration Spending
- $1 – $19: 11%
- $20 -$29: 15%
- $30 – $49: 20%
- $50 – $74: 22%
- $75 – $99: 12%
- $100 – $149: 15%
- $150 or more: 6%
What’s your favorite way to celebrate the Easter holiday?