OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Easter is nearly here and for many that also means enjoying some favorite holiday candies.

According to RetailMeNot, Americans considered these the top five Easter candies:

Reese’s mini peanut butter eggs: 35% (vs. 26% in 2021)

Jellybeans: 13% (vs. 24% in 2021)

Cadbury eggs: 21% (vs. 20% in 2021)

Chocolate bunnies: 19% (vs. 16% in 2021)

Peeps: 9% (vs. 14% in 2021)

Along with Easter candy, many also give out Easter baskets full of holiday goodies. The company stated that 79% of Americans plan to purchase candy this year, and as for overall Easter celebrations, people will spend an average of $55.

Easter Celebration Spending

$1 – $19: 11%

$20 -$29: 15%

$30 – $49: 20%

$50 – $74: 22%

$75 – $99: 12%

$100 – $149: 15%

$150 or more: 6%

What’s your favorite way to celebrate the Easter holiday?