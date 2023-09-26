OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A well-known Eastside artist says he refuses to harden his heart against his community after finding out his store was burglarized overnight.

Broken door glass at Eastside Pizza. Image courtesy Jabee.

The artist known as ‘Jabee’ says on his X, formerly Twitter, account: “I woke up and saw this I was pissed. I felt a broken trust. But I refuse to harden my heart against my community. If anyone know the kids who did this, let em know I got a job for em if they need more than the $200 they got last night. Its all love. Closed today. Open tomorrow.”

Despite the mess, owner Jabee says the store will re-open tomorrow.

No further details have been released concerning this incident at this time.