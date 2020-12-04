Ebenezer Baptist Church continues fresh food giveaway, household items to Oklahomans

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Ebenezer Baptist Church in northeast Oklahoma City has been giving away thousands of pounds of fresh food for months now during the coronavirus pandemic.

“We are nothing more than servants,” said Pastor Derrick Scobey.

The church has partnered with The RK Group and World Vision U.S. Programs to give away the food and more than $100,000 worth of household items like home furnishings, toys, and even furniture.

Pastor Scobey says the church feels called to serve Oklahomans.

“They don’t care how much you know until they know how much you care and a way to show them how much you care is by feeding the people,” he said.

Volunteers loaded boxes of food one by one into trunks Friday morning.

Those in need starting lining up before the sun even came out.

“I think it’s awesome to give back to the community…I think it’s awesome. Especially during this time,” said Sherry Johnson, who waited for food early Friday morning.

“I think it’s a wonderful thing. I’ve been here several times, needing something every time,” said Tom Edwards, who was also waiting.

Pastor Scobey says he knows firsthand how important the work is that the church is doing.

“I grew up actually a half a mile down this road. I grew up on welfare and food stamps. Our lights, our gas and often our water would get turned off. I know what it feels like to be without because I grew up as a child that way,” said Pastor Scobey.

He says serving Oklahomans and showing them love is the true mission.

“Love is an action word. Love, you do something if you say that you love someone,” said Pastor Scobey.

The church will give away food and household items again next week on Dec. 11.

