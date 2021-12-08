Ebenezer Baptist Church hosting Christmas Community Giveaway, vaccination POD in Oklahoma City; gubernatorial candidate Hofmeister to participate

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Photo goes with story

Christmas Community Giveaway

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The good folks at Ebenezer Baptist Church will show their Christmas spirit Saturday by once again giving away essentials to community members, as well as hosting a COVID-19 vaccination POD.

The Christmas Community Giveaway will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 11 at Ebenezer Baptist Church, 3600 N. Kelley Ave., in Oklahoma City.

The church will give home furnishings and fresh produce to community members.

Gubernatorial candidate Joy Hofmeister will be present, helping church members with the giveaway.

The vaccination POD will be held in collaboration with the Oklahoma City-County Health Department. All three vaccines and boosters will be offered.

The Oklahoma Legislative Black Caucus will hold a voter registration drive during the event.

Photo goes with story
Christmas Community Giveaway

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

Pay it 4Ward

More Pay It 4ward

National News

More U.S. & World

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

Trending

Contact In Your Corner Team

Latest News

More News

SCAN ME: KFOR App QR Code

image of QR Code

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Follow @KFOR on Twitter