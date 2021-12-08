Ebenezer Baptist Church hosting Christmas Community Giveaway, vaccination POD in Oklahoma City; gubernatorial candidate Hofmeister to participate

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The good folks at Ebenezer Baptist Church will show their Christmas spirit Saturday by once again giving away essentials to community members, as well as hosting a COVID-19 vaccination POD.

The Christmas Community Giveaway will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 11 at Ebenezer Baptist Church, 3600 N. Kelley Ave., in Oklahoma City.

The church will give home furnishings and fresh produce to community members.

Gubernatorial candidate Joy Hofmeister will be present, helping church members with the giveaway.

The vaccination POD will be held in collaboration with the Oklahoma City-County Health Department. All three vaccines and boosters will be offered.

The Oklahoma Legislative Black Caucus will hold a voter registration drive during the event.

Christmas Community Giveaway