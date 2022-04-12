OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A local church that has helped thousands of people in the community is preparing for a big event this weekend.

On Saturday, April 16, Ebenezer Baptist Church will be hosting its ‘Rise to Improve Self Excellence’ event to help those in the community who might go without certain health screenings due to a lack of insurance.

Between 8 a.m. and 12 p.m., women 40-years-old and older who have not had a mammogram in the past year can get one with Breast Health Network Mobile.

Mammograms will be provided at no cost if you do not have health insurance.

It is necessary to schedule an appointment prior to the event, so call (800) 422-4626 Ext. 49760.

Organizers say visitors can also take part in COVID antibody testing, COVID vaccines, blood pressure checks, and glucose checks.

Health experts will also be providing diabetes information, FIT kits, and information about Medicaid expansion.

Ebenezer Baptist Church will also be hosting an Easter Egg Hunt with 10,000 eggs, beginning at 11 a.m.

Organizers will also be handing out Ronny Kirk’s famous ‘Sweet Batter’ corn dogs for free.