Ebenezer Baptist Church to host Easter egg hunt in Oklahoma City with over 2,500 eggs hidden

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Photo goes with story

Ebenezer Baptist Church Easter Egg Hunt

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma City church will host a massive Easter egg hunt on Saturday.

The hunt will be from 1-3 p.m. Saturday at Ebenezer Baptist Church, 3600 N. Kelley Ave., in Oklahoma City.

More than 2,500 eggs will be hidden for the hunt.

The first 150 kids who show up for the hunt will receive “Jesus Loves Me” sunglasses.

The Oklahoma City Police Department’s Air 1 helicopter will land at the church when the hunt begins at 1 p.m.

Other activities are planned.

Face masks are required.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Latest News

More News

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Popular

Follow @KFOR on Twitter

Border Report

More Border Report