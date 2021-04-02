Ebenezer Baptist Church to host Easter egg hunt in Oklahoma City with over 2,500 eggs hidden

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma City church will host a massive Easter egg hunt on Saturday.

The hunt will be from 1-3 p.m. Saturday at Ebenezer Baptist Church, 3600 N. Kelley Ave., in Oklahoma City.

More than 2,500 eggs will be hidden for the hunt.

The first 150 kids who show up for the hunt will receive “Jesus Loves Me” sunglasses.

The Oklahoma City Police Department’s Air 1 helicopter will land at the church when the hunt begins at 1 p.m.

Other activities are planned.

Face masks are required.