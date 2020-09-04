‘Edlam’ football game canceled due to players in quarantine for COVID-19

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – A popular high school football game between two rivals has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Officials with the Edmond Public School District say the football game between Edmond North High School and Edmond Memorial High School has been canceled.

The game was originally scheduled to be played on Friday, Sept. 4.

Last week, district leaders announced that an Edmond North student-athlete tested positive for COVID-19.

In a letter to parents, Edmond North Principal Debreon Davis said 20 students and one coach were quarantined.

“The student-athlete is currently in isolation for a period of 10 days and was at practice on Monday, August 24th. Seventeen student-athletes, three students, and one coach who were directly affected have begun a 14-day quarantine in accordance with CDC guidelines. Should any other exposures in this case be identified, they will be contacted and quarantined immediately,” the letter read.

Officials say the cancellation was necessary due to the number of players who are still quarantined.

“At this time, the safety and wellbeing of the students and staff associated with the football programs is our top priority, ” said Superintendent Bret Towne.

