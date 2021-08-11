Edmond active shooter situation ends in neighborhood, police shoot, take suspect into custody

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – An Edmond active shooter situation ended in a neighborhood Wednesday after police shot the suspect and took him into custody with non-life-threatening injuries.

Emily Ward, public information specialist with the Edmond Police Department, said it all started when authorities responded to a shooting near 2nd Street and Sooner Road. A man ran to Aspen Coffee in that area claiming he had been shot by a suspect while at a house in a neighborhood there. Police said they are not sure yet if that victim was shot or if he was injured trying to escape the area.

Near the scene of the active shooter situation.

Police showed up to the area and set a perimeter. Neighbors were told to stay inside of their homes. At that time the suspect started shooting again from inside the same home. Multiple shots were fired throughout the incident, but it is unclear at this time if he was shooting randomly or at police. At one point, the suspect decided to come out of the house in body armor while holding a long gun.

“He continued to shoot and that’s when our officers shot him, and it is a non-life-threatening injury,” Ward said. “Very scary situation out here for all of these folks, but luckily we kept the injuries to a minimum.”

According to Ward, the suspect was transferred by EMSA, but will be OK. No other officers or residents were injured. Police have not yet released the suspect or victims’ names and are not sure how the incident started. An active investigation is ongoing.