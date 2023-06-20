EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – The Edmond Animal Shelter is remaining closed to the public as city leaders work to slow the spread of canine flu.

The Edmond Animal Shelter says it is closing its doors to evaluate a potential dog flu outbreak.

Officials with the Edmond Police Department say some dogs have tested positive for canine flu.

As a result, the shelter will remain closed for an unknown amount of time.

During this time, the shelter will not conduct any adoptions, and will not accept any animal surrenders.

Officials in Edmond will still be responding to animals at large in the community, but they are asking the public not to pick up strays.

Instead, call the shelter if you see or find a stray animal at (405) 216-7615.

This comes following an outbreak of canine flu at Oklahoma City Animal Welfare.