Dogs benefit from routine, so feed them at the same time every day.

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials in Edmond say they are taking precautions following a potential outbreak of canine flu.

The Edmond Animal Shelter says it is closing its doors to evaluate a potential dog flu outbreak.

During this time, the shelter will not conduct any adoptions, and will not accept any animal surrenders.

Officials in Edmond will still be responding to animals at large in the community, but they are asking the public not to pick up strays.

Instead, call the shelter if you see or find a stray animal at (405) 216-7615.

The closure is expected to last through Monday, June 12.

This comes following an outbreak of canine flu at Oklahoma City Animal Welfare.

Currently, city leaders say 300 dogs are showing symptoms of canine flu at the Oklahoma City Animal Shelter. Fortunately, no dogs have died as a result of the outbreak.