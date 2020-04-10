Edmond Animal Shelter hoping to clear the shelter amid major renovation project

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – The Edmond Animal Shelters says it needs help now more than ever amid the pandemic and renovation project.

Due to COVID-19, the shelter has been making changes in every day procedures, on top of also undergoing a major renovation project.

In order for the project to go as smoothly as possible, all dogs need to be moved out of the building by Monday.

To make that happen, the shelter is temporarily waiving the $25 adoption fee on all animals, effective immediately.

Adoption criteria

  • You must still choose the dog you would like to adopt off of the website or Facebook page and call the shelter to schedule an appointment.
  • If you rent your property, your landlord or property owner will need to be contacted.
  • There are no cats or small breeds at the moment.
  • Some dogs have special requirements and they can choose to deny an adoption if shelter officials believe it is not a good fit.

