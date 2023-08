EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – Edmond Animal Shelter made a big announcement on Monday.

According to officials, Edmond Animal Shelter is reopening to the public after a two-month quarantine due to a canine flu outbreak.

The shelter is currently working to get back to regular operations and invites the community to find come adopt a furry friend.

“Your new best friend is waiting for you!” said Edmond Animal Shelter in a video.

To learn more about Edmond Animal Shelter, visit Edmondok.gov.