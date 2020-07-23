Edmond Board of Education to discuss possible Return-to-School Plan

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – With the start of school in question for so many districts across the state, Edmond’s Board of Education is set to meet on Thursday to discuss a possible Return to School Plan.

Right now, the district plans to start the school year in person on August 13, but says if a school or the district has to close because of the COVID-19 pandemic, they will be ready to switch to online.

To help with the potential switch, the school board will meet Thursday morning to go over the details of their Return to School plan.

They are also expected to vote on purchasing WiFi hotpots for their students.

