OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – An investigation by the Oklahoma Attorney General’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit (MFCU) has lead to a charge of Abuse by Caretaker for one Edmond man after he allegedly slapped a resident at the assisted living facility he was working for as a contract nurse.

The MFCU investigation began after the Oklahoma City Police Department referred a report of potential abuse by caretaker at Villagio Senior Living in Oklahoma City.

During the investigation, MFCU agents say witness statements and other evidence confirmed 37-year-old Gerald Ngwa slapped a resident on the left side of her face above the eye.

Investigators say at the time of the alleged incident, Ngwa was a nurse working at Villagio through a third-party staffing agency.

Ngwa was arrested arrested on July 22, 2022, by an MFCU agent and an Oklahoma County Sheriff Deputy.

Following arrest, Ngwa was booked into the Oklahoma County Jail and subsequently released the same day after posting bond.

Abuse by Caretaker is a felony and, if convicted, Ngwa faces up to 10 years in prison and/or fines up to $10,000.

MFCU investigates and prosecutes cases of abuse, neglect, drug diversion, and financial exploitation of elderly and vulnerable adults.

To file a complaint with the MFCU, call 1-405-522-2963 or on the Attorney General’s website.