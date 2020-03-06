Edmond carjacking suspect caught after police recognize him from random stop

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) - After a stranger stole an elderly woman's car, her description of him reminded police officers of a chance encounter they had earlier with the man who turned out to be the suspect.

Officers were called Tuesday to an apartment complex near Enz Drive and North Boulevard. A woman in her 80s was carjacked.

"The victim said that he approached her and asked for some money while she was getting out of the car. She told him that she didn’t have any money and that he shoved her and pulled the key out of her hand," said Emily Ward with the Edmond Police Department.

He took off in the car, and the woman called 911. She described him to police as a thin man with dark hair and tattoos above and below his eyes.

That sparked the officer's memory of a run-in with the same man just a couple hours earlier.

Police saw the homeless man sitting on the stoop of a stranger's house. He claimed it was his girlfriend's, but when they called the owner, the owner said no one was supposed to be there.

Police found the man didn't have any warrants, so they sent him on his way.

That man, identified as Humberto Herrera, was the same man the woman said stole her Chevy Impala.

There was also another piece of telling evidence.

"He happened to be holding some junk mail with him at the time earlier when we interacted with him, and the mail was found actually on the ground when he took the car," Ward said.

The day after he was identified, Herrera was picked up in Oklahoma City.