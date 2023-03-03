EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – Pet owners in Edmond will now be required to keep a close eye on their pets when the temperature drops.

The City of Edmond recently passed a new ordinance to protect dogs and cats from the bitter cold.

The ordinance makes it illegal for pets to be left outdoors for more than 30 minutes when the temperature is 32 degrees or below.

Under the new rule, dog houses without a safe heat source would not suffice. Also, a vehicle is not considered sufficient shelter.

City officials requested the change after receiving several calls during the past few winter storms, and also seeing the change in Oklahoma City’s ordinance.