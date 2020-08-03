Edmond City Council expected to discuss possible change to start of mask mandate

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – City leaders in Edmond are expected to meet to discuss the community’s upcoming mask mandate.

Last week, the Edmond City Council approved a mask mandate in a 3-2 vote.

However, officials say the emergency order needed four votes to pass the ordinance and put it in place immediately.

Since the council voted in favor of the mandate but didn’t reach the four vote minimum, the ordinance doesn’t got into effect for another 30 days.

Currently, the mandate would begin on Aug. 26 and only last for two weeks.

On Monday, the Edmond City Council will meet to discuss implementing the change sooner than Aug. 26 and making it last longer than just two weeks.

