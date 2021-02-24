Edmond City Council extends mask mandate through March 23

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – As the number of Oklahomans vaccinated against COVID-19 continues to climb, officials say residents should continue wearing their face masks.

Earlier this week, city leaders in Edmond decided to extend the city’s current mask mandate as the state continues to grapple with the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

The mask mandate was set to expire on Feb. 28, 2021.

The Edmond City Council voted to extend the current ordinance requiring face coverings in indoor public spaces through March 23.

Exceptions to the ordinance’s requirements are as follows:

• Persons under 11 years of age unless required by a school or day care to wear a face covering

• Persons working in a professional office who do not have any face-to-face interactions with the public

• Restaurant patrons while eating or drinking

• Persons in a setting where it is not practical or feasible to wear a face covering, such as when receiving dental services, medical treatments, or while swimming or at a splash park

• Persons engaged in any competitive sporting activities, whether professional or amateur or merely for recreational purposes

• Persons engaged in performing cardio exercise, but they should make a reasonable effort to practice social distancing from persons not from their household

• Persons inside any Federal, State or county government building or other facility

• Persons inside any public or private school building or other facility unless required by the school to wear a face covering

• Persons with a developmental disability, including persons who are deaf and hard of hearing, and also mental and psychiatric disability.