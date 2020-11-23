Edmond City Council to consider extending mask mandate

DMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – City leaders in Edmond will consider extending the city’s current mask mandate as the number of coronavirus cases continues to rise.

The current citywide mask mandate is set to expire on Nov. 30.

However, the Edmond City Council will vote on Monday whether or not to extend the ordinance.

This will be the first in-person meeting for the city council in Edmond since a state Senate bill allowed meetings to be held virtually. However, that bill recently expired and a special session has not been called to allow lawmakers to renew it.

Masks will be required for members of the public who attend the meeting.

The City Council passed the mask mandate on July 27, but it did not go into effect until Aug. 26.

Exceptions to the ordinance’s requirements are as follows:

• Persons under 11 years of age unless required by a school or day care to wear a face covering

• Persons working in a professional office who do not have any face-to-face interactions with the public

• Restaurant patrons while eating or drinking

• Persons in a setting where it is not practical or feasible to wear a face covering, such as when receiving dental services, medical treatments, or while swimming or at a splash park

• Persons engaged in any competitive sporting activities, whether professional or amateur or merely for recreational purposes

• Persons engaged in performing cardio exercise, but they should make a reasonable effort to practice social distancing from persons not from their household

• Persons inside any Federal, State or county government building or other facility

• Persons inside any public or private school building or other facility unless required by the school to wear a face covering

• Persons with a developmental disability, including persons who are deaf and hard of hearing, and also mental and psychiatric disability.

