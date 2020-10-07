Edmond City Council to consider extending mask mandate

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – City leaders in Edmond are set to discuss whether or not they should extend the city’s mask mandate.

The mask ordinance was adopted by the Edmond City Council on July 27, which requires the public to wear face masks while inside public, indoor establishments.

“Under the ordinance, the public is encouraged to wear disposable or non-disposable face coverings that fit snugly but comfortably against the side of the face, are secured and allow for breathing without restrictions,” a city news release states.

Exceptions to the ordinance’s requirements are as follows:

• Persons under 11 years of age unless required by a school or day care to wear a face covering

• Persons working in a professional office who do not have any face-to-face interactions with the public

• Restaurant patrons while eating or drinking

• Persons in a setting where it is not practical or feasible to wear a face covering, such as when receiving dental services, medical treatments, or while swimming or at a splash park

• Persons engaged in any competitive sporting activities, whether professional or amateur or merely for recreational purposes

• Persons engaged in performing cardio exercise, but they should make a reasonable effort to practice social distancing from persons not from their household

• Persons inside any Federal, State or county government building or other facility

• Persons inside any public or private school building or other facility unless required by the school to wear a face covering

• Persons with a developmental disability, including persons who are deaf and hard of hearing, and also mental and psychiatric disability.

The ordinance, which went into effect in August, is set to expire at midnight on Monday, Oct. 12.

Now, the Edmond City Council is expected to consider extending the mask ordinance during Wednesday’s meeting.

