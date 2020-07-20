Edmond City Council to consider mandatory mask ordinance; amends Declaration of Emergency

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – As the two largest communities in Oklahoma passed mandatory mask ordinances, officials in Edmond say they will discuss a similar measure.

City leaders in Edmond told KFOR that the Edmond City Council will discuss a possible mandatory mask ordinance during Monday’s meeting.

Also, the city council has amended its Declaration of Emergency related to community spread of COVID-19 that has been in place since June 15.

The previous Declaration of Emergency remains in effect with the following changes that last through at least Aug. 3:

All businesses open to the public are required to post conspicuous signs by July 20, 2020 at all entrances to inform all customers, users, and visitors of the business’ policies and practices regarding face coverings/masks for their employees, as well as any requirements for customers, users, and visitors. Businesses are also encouraged to work with disabled and special needs customers as needed related to communicating your safety measures.

All on-premise staff in restaurants, breweries, wineries, taverns, shopping mall food courts, food halls, cafeterias, bars, night clubs, and any other food service are strongly encouraged to wear facial masks or coverings while on duty.

All breweries, wineries, bars, including taverns, night clubs, and other similar drinking establishments shall offer indoor seating in a staggered manner so that customer groups are socially distanced, and to avoid standing.

Businesses with theater-style seating where persons gather for presentation or entertainment shall offer seating in a staggered manner so that customer groups are socially distanced. These businesses include, but are not limited to, movie and live theaters, concert halls, sporting venues, amusement parks, places of worship, wedding venues, event venues, and funeral homes.

Officials say all Edmond citizens should continue to take precautions like maintaining physical distancing and washing hands regularly.

It is anticipated that Edmond residents will voluntarily comply with the regulations that have been put into place. In the event that there is concern of non-compliance in Edmond, please contact the City of Edmond Community Image Department at 359-4793.

