Edmond City Council to discuss COVID-19 Declaration of Emergency during special meeting

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – The Edmond City Council is expected to hold a special meeting on Monday to discuss the current Declaration of Emergency related to COVID-19 that was adopted on June 15 and whether any amendments are necessary.

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in March, the city council has been meeting regularly to discuss local conditions and how to effectively manage the virus in the community. To date, the council has held 17 public meetings in which COVID-19 local response has been a topic of discussion. This includes seven regularly scheduled meetings, eight special meetings and two emergency meetings.

At this time, the city council does not have any predetermined courses of action they plan to take at the July 6 meeting related to the recent uptick in COVID-19.

City officials say there is currently a rumor that the city council is planning to close Edmond businesses to limit the virus spread. That rumor is unsubstantiated, the city says, and the city council is not planning to discuss any type of action at the special meeting that will close Edmond businesses.

The meeting is set for Monday at 5:30 p.m. in the City Council Chambers at 20 South Littler.

For those that would like to watch the meeting from home, a live stream will be available on Cox Channel 20, AT&T Uverse Channel 99 or online at http://edmondok.swagit.com/live/ or at http://edmondok.com/93/Watch-Live.

