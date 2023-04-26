EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – City leaders in Edmond have decided to begin searching for other companies to respond to medical emergencies within city limits.

For decades, EMSA has been responsible for responding to health-related emergencies in Edmond.

However, city leaders say EMSA hasn’t been meeting its contractual obligations in recent months.

According to NonDoc, officials say EMSA has not been meeting their contractual response times for emergencies for the last 33 months.

On Tuesday, the Edmond City Council unanimously approved a request for proposals for other medical transport services.

The proposals must be submitted by June 15.