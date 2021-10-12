Edmond City Council votes to terminate contract with sports league after outrage by parents over controversial hire

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – The City of Edmond has voted to terminate their contract with a sports league following a controversial hire.

Edmond parents told KFOR that they were enraged after a local sports league allowed a man arrested in the past for sex crimes to be the head umpire at a weekend baseball tournament.

Levi Clark, who filled in as head umpire for All Sports Edmond Incorporated earlier this month, was arrested last year for first-degree rape and engaging in sexual communication with a minor.

However, Clark has not been formally charged in the case. A representative with the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office told KFOR that they’re “aware of the situation [from this weekend] and it’s under investigation,” adding he was “not sure where the investigation stands in the [2020] accusation.”

Levi Clark

When KFOR reached out to the executive director, we received this statement saying, “Please do your research into the case as there were never any changes and everything was dropped, including the bond…We do our research as does OSSAA where he normally calls high school games. This was caused by an Edmond parent who likes to stir trouble…”

KFOR reached out to clarify if she meant to send “never any charges” but didn’t hear back.

The aforementioned bond initially included a condition that Clark couldn’t have any unsupervised contact with any minor children, which included family members. KFOR reached out to the judge presiding over Clark’s case, and his office said the bond conditions could still be in place, but when we reached out to Clark’s attorney for more information, he was unavailable.

District Attorney David Prater’s office told KFOR that bonds can sometimes be dropped in response to no current charges being filed, but they don’t happen necessarily because they’ve actively declined to press charges.

Last week, Edmond officials said that “EASI acknowledged the issue and assured the city the individual in question will no longer be employed.”

On Monday, the Edmond City Council voted unanimously to terminate their contract with EASI.

The contract wasn’t set to end until December of 2022 prior to Monday’s decision.

“We need to start fresh…As I’ve talked to staff and I’ve talked to EASI, I’ve talked to parents, our requirement has changed. There is a certain level of youth sports quality that we have to have in this town,” said Edmond Mayor Darrell Davis.

EASI will now have the option to respond to the termination.