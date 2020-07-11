Edmond city offices returning to restricted access in response to COVID-19 resurgence

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – Most Edmond city offices will return to restricted access to combat the spread of COVID-19.

The restricted access to city offices will resume on Monday, July 13.

City officials are making the change to ensure the safety of city employees and the citizens they interact with, according to a City of Edmond news release.

Oklahoma is seeing hundreds of new COVID-19 cases everyday.

“We continue to be mindful of current trends and this decision helps encourage safe social distancing in our offices,” said City Manager Larry Stevens. “I am confident that our employees will still provide a high level of service to citizens as they did when we restricted building access during the Spring months.”

Officials ask that community members call the city department they need assistance from before making a trip to the department’s office.

“Arrangements will then be made based upon the needs of the caller,” the news release states.

Click here for contact information for specific departments. Contact numbers will also be placed on the doors of city office buildings, according to the news release.

Masks are required and will be provided if needed to individuals who are given access to a city building.

The mask requirement also includes golfers entering the clubhouse at Kickingbird Golf Club, the news release states.

Click here for information on building closures, additional cancellations and access to resources from the city’s health partners.

