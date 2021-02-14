Edmond city officials call upon residents to conserve energy

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – Edmond city officials are calling upon community members to conserve energy as the winter storm hits Oklahoma.

Historically low temperatures are being felt to bone-chilling degrees across Oklahoma. And, of course, Oklahomans are turning up the heat to beat the cold.

Edmond officials ask that community members to do their best to conserve energy.

“While the local system is currently handling the power loads during the cold, Edmond Electric is joining utilities across a several state region asking customers to find ways to conserve energy for the coming week,” the city’s official Facebook page states. “The extreme cold weather has caused a sharp increase in the demand for natural gas, especially for power plants using it to generate electricity.”

Edmond receives electricity through the Oklahoma Municipal Power Authority which is part of the Southwest Power Pool (SPP).

The SPP has members in the following 14 states: Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Texas and Wyoming.

‘The SPP issued a Level One Energy Emergency Alert and has warned that outages are possible in the coming days due to extreme demand,” the post states.

The call for conservation begins at 5 a.m. Monday and continues until the demand for natural gas stabilizes some time later in the week.

“Since many of the regional wind resources are offline due to the freezing temperatures, SPP’s alert means that all available generation resources are committed to meet customers electric needs,” said Glenn Fisher, Director of Edmond Electric. “To assist SPP, we urge customers to conserve power where they can.”

A lack of renewables has caused a reliance on natural gas electric generation, according to Fisher.

“Combined with home heating loads, the demand for natural gas has sent prices soaring. Any reduction in energy use will save our customers money as the cost to produce it remains high,” he said.

Oklahoma Natural Gas provided residential customers the following tips for conserving gas energy use:

Keep warm, not hot : When possible wear additional layers of clothing, consider turning down your thermostat and check your programmable settings.

When possible wear additional layers of clothing, consider turning down your thermostat and check your programmable settings. Seal leaks around doors and windows: Apply weatherstripping or caulk to seal gaps and cracks around windows and doors to stop air leaks and prevent energy loss. If that is not an option, you can also cover windows with towels, sheets or plastic to help keep the warm air in your house.

Apply weatherstripping or caulk to seal gaps and cracks around windows and doors to stop air leaks and prevent energy loss. If that is not an option, you can also cover windows with towels, sheets or plastic to help keep the warm air in your house. Reduce the temperature on your water heater: Set the temperature on your water heater to 120 degrees Fahrenheit or put it on the “warm” setting. If your home will be vacant for two days or more, set the dial to the pilot position for even more savings.

Set the temperature on your water heater to 120 degrees Fahrenheit or put it on the “warm” setting. If your home will be vacant for two days or more, set the dial to the pilot position for even more savings. Close blinds and curtains: This helps keep warm air inside, especially if the sun is not shining.

This helps keep warm air inside, especially if the sun is not shining. Change or clean filters: A clean filter on your furnace can lower your energy consumption by 5% to 15%. Dirty filters cost more to use and overwork the equipment.

A clean filter on your furnace can lower your energy consumption by 5% to 15%. Dirty filters cost more to use and overwork the equipment. Hold off on doing chores: Doing laundry and washing dishes can both use natural gas to heat the water and your dryer. If you can, wait until the extreme cold weather passes to complete these activities. If you cannot wait, use the cold setting where possible.

Doing laundry and washing dishes can both use natural gas to heat the water and your dryer. If you can, wait until the extreme cold weather passes to complete these activities. If you cannot wait, use the cold setting where possible. Install foam gaskets on electrical switches and outlets: Electrical switches and outlets can account for up to 10% of your home’s energy loss.