Edmond clinic to begin testing patients for COVID-19

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – A local clinic says it will soon be able to start testing patients for COVID-19.

HealthCARE Express clinic in Edmond says it will begin testing for novel coronavirus, beginning next week.

Organizers say patients can expect results within one to three days.

The COVID-19 test will be available by appointment for those who meet the CDC-based screening criteria as long as supplies last.

Those who have shortness of breath, a fever, and a cough are eligible to be tested.

Appointments can be made by calling 877-442-3669.

The clinic is located at 2300 E 2nd St. in Edmond.

