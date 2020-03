EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – City leaders in Edmond are reminding parents to not bring their children to local playgrounds amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

On Friday afternoon, city leaders in Edmond announced that all playgrounds at public parks were closing.

Officials say the playgrounds will be closed indefinitely to help slow the spread of novel coronavirus in the community. Parks will remain open, but residents need to practice social distancing.