EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – One Oklahoma organization is working to showcase the Oklahoma Standard through random acts of kindness.

The Rotary Club of Edmond has always paid special attention to how it can impact the community, but its leaders say its members are taking the ‘service above self’ to a new level.

“This idea is not new to our club,” Beth Case, Rotary Club president, said. “We have done this effort in the past. But with an economy posing challenges and the world coming out of COVID, we just feel people need to know there are other people who care. You never know what the person standing next to you is going through. We can be the people whose kindness encourages someone to not give up.”

Case said she encouraged her club to perform five acts of kindness in a campaign called ‘Give Me 5.’

Some of the acts of kindness include gathering items for The Genesis Project, or paying for someone’s groceries.

“This is a way our club can be encouraged, too,” Case said. “When we see how our club is impacting our community in real, personal ways, we are inspired to do more.”

Now, the group is encouraging the public to pay it forward with their own random acts of kindness.

To learn more, visit the rotary club’s website.