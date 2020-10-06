Edmond community mourns loss of 85-year-old man who died in tragic accident on his birthday

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – A community is leaning on their faith Tuesday after one of their own was killed by a car in a tragic accident after attending a prayer breakfast.

“You try to process it, and then it’s really hard to wrap your brain around it,” said Lead Pastor Blake Gideon from the First Baptist Church in Edmond.

The church is coming to grips with the unexpected loss of an irreplaceable member.

Doctor Clyde Cain, who turned 85 today, had just left a prayer meeting when he was hit by a car.

“On his way out to his car in the parking lot another friend did not see him he hit him and unfortunately he did die here on the scene,” said Emily Ward with the Edmond Police Department.

Emergency crews finding his bible still clutched in his hand.

“We know that to be absent from the body is to be home with the Lord and that’s exactly where he’s at right now,” said Pastor Gideon.

Dr. Cain’s faith was so important to him that he received a doctorate in theology.

He was a leader at the church and worked for the Oklahoma Baptist Convention as a leadership strategist.

“He loves the Lord, he’s faithful to the Lord and he is a faithful teacher of God’s word and man he loved to see people come to faith in Christ,” said Pastor Gideon.

Pastor Gideon recalls Cain’s wife of over 60 years as being selfless in her time of grief.

“When we went this morning to share with the wife about what happened to her husband today, she immediately prayed for the other gentleman who was involved,” said Pastor Gideon.

Edmond police deeming this a tragic accident.

“He just didn’t see him, sadly there won’t be a lot of answers in this one it’s just a really sad accident,” said Ward.

Pastor Gideon says the teaching from Tuesday’s meeting that Dr. Cain attended says it all.

“The Lord is good, He is our help in times of trouble, and He knows those who trust in Him,” he said.

The church is asking for prayers for the Cain family, and the man who hit him.