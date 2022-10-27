EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – An Edmond couple says a contractor is dodging them after they paid him almost $10,000 to re-do their backyard deck. The job never got done and they want their money back but say the contractor has ghosted them.

“Losing $10,000 is never a good day,” said John Shawareb.

He and his wife Tiffany Shawareb had been dreaming of re-doing their backyard deck and adding on a pergola. They said they hired Randy McDaniel of Backyard Solutions to do the job, giving the Oklahoma City contractor a deposit for materials for $9,500 on June 24.

“He seemed reputable,” John said, explaining that they liked the outdoor work he had done to their friends’ home.

John told KFOR McDaniel started the work at their Edmond home, but then quickly abandoned the project without warning or explanation.

“He basically cut four holes in my deck and then left and then made it a trip hazard for several months,” he said.

In an email on Sept. 6, McDaniel told Tiffany that he was out of town attending to his mother’s health issues and offered to return the deposit.

“And we’re like, great,” John said. “We’re going to find a new contractor. Give us our money back. And then correspondence had stopped from there.”

Almost two months later, they still haven’t gotten their money back.

In the meantime, they said they’ve learned of other people that say McDaniel did the same thing to them.

KFOR looked through the Oklahoma County court filings and found several lawsuits against McDaniel and his company for uncompleted work. We emailed and called McDaniel ourselves and are waiting to hear back.

“He’s defrauding the people of this city, promising work without the intentions of completing the work,” John said. “I don’t know if he’s operating in good faith. We know a couple of people who have sued him to the tune of $50,000 that he had promised some work for them that wasn’t completed. But there’s no money to be had from this guy. He’s going around collecting checks and just taking them.” If you want to protect your money, you can check companies and contractors with the Oklahoma Attorney General’s Office