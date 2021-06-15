Edmond dispensaries look for more ways to protect stores as burglaries continue

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – Two metro dispensaries were burglarized early Monday morning as dispensaries continue to look for ways to protect their stores.

These break ins occurred around Edmond by four men wearing masks. In one of them, the criminals didn’t get inside to take anything. They just smashed the glass out of the front door and ran off as the alarm sounded. In the other burglary, the business was not as fortunate as the thieves made off with some of their product.

“It’s very scary,” said Ginger Underwood, the owner of Modern Serra dispensary. “We do everything we can to try to protect the store.”

In Underwood’s case, their electronic security somewhat worked.

“That’s over $1,000 just to fix the door,” Underwood said.

Still, it was a wild wake up call for her at around 4 a.m. Monday. Criminals busted in the front door glass to her dispensary to break in.

“It’s a disgrace to the cannabis industry,” she said.

All of the action was caught on camera. Fortunately, though, that’s all the burglars did. Underwood said she thinks the alarm scared them off after they saw there was no twist lock inside the door to unlock it and open it. According to Underwood, it wouldn’t matter anyway as they put their products up in a vault.

“It’s not a good situation for them once they get inside here,” she said. “It’s not going to be successful.”

Suspects breaking into a dispensary.

Begging the question as to why this continues to happen.

“They think we’re sitting on large amounts of cash in these stores and we’re not,” Underwood said.

“These businesses are relatively new businesses,” said Emily Ward with the Edmond Police Department. “I think they’re learning a lot of lessons on protecting their property and securing their buildings.”

Ward and Edmond police are investigating a burglary to a dispensary that happened just a couple miles down the road from Modern Serra. It was also hit that same morning, just a few hours before. According to Ward, the thieves pried open the back door and stole some of their product. When police arrived on scene, Ward said there was still some product laying on the ground out back.

“That’s something that these criminals can pry open the door, grab it, take it, make a quick buck on it,” Ward said. “It’s a lot harder to break into a pharmacy and steal narcotics there.”

Ward added that these instances haven’t slowed down recently. Also saying that they’re happening more and more.

“We’re seeing it a lot,” Ward said. “The more dispensaries we get the more these crimes that are happening.”

“We hope that you get caught,” Underwood said. “We hope that you get a job and you’re not up at three and four o’clock in the morning, breaking into any more stores in Oklahoma.”

It is unclear at this time if both burglaries are connected. The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook that they believe the burglars caught on camera at Modern Serra could be responsible for several more burglaries in and around the metro. At least 11 dispensaries have been hit over the last month in Harrah, Oklahoma City, Mustang, Tuttle and Newcastle.